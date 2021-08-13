Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Busey Wealth Management increased its position in Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 154,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,352,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 15.5% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 360,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,725,000 after buying an additional 48,294 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $201,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 179.1% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

NYSE:PM traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.87. The company had a trading volume of 13,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,532,189. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.02. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.93 and a 1 year high of $101.52. The company has a market capitalization of $157.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.84%.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.05.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.