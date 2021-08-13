Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 9.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,568 shares during the period. Discover Financial Services accounts for 2.1% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $7,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 111,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $832,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total value of $101,688.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,867.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $471,155.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,575,224.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DFS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.41.

NYSE:DFS traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.64. 15,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,240,308. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $48.92 and a 1 year high of $134.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.77.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 16.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 48.89%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

