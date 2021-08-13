Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Invests $5.02 Million in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 79,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,022,000. Astec Industries accounts for about 1.4% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.35% of Astec Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Astec Industries by 190.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 174,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,108,000 after acquiring an additional 114,390 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Astec Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,784,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Astec Industries by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Astec Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Astec Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $458,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASTE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTE traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.86. 808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,205. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.77 and a beta of 1.36. Astec Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $48.28 and a one year high of $80.00.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.04 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.49%.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

