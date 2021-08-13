Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Has $4.21 Million Stock Position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 265.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the first quarter worth $121,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000.

Get Invesco KBW Bank ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWB traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.03. 15,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,627. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.38. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $35.38 and a 12 month high of $69.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.331 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.