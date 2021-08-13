Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Has $268,000 Stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.10% of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DEF. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 1,617.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares during the period.

Shares of DEF traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.06. The stock had a trading volume of 145 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,246. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.87. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a one year low of $53.27 and a one year high of $68.92.

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

