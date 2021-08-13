Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 66.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,047 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 39.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,534,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,600,868,000 after buying an additional 3,839,316 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,754,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,626,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,327 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,227,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $854,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,257 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,730,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,505,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,444 shares during the period. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40,884.2% during the first quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,207,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $261,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201,615 shares during the period. 17.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $115.70 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $75.98 and a twelve month high of $142.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $600.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 38.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4941 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 41.59%.

TSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.