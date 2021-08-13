Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 9,489 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,489 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,250,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,753,000 after purchasing an additional 809,870 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,883,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,574,000 after purchasing an additional 189,418 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 940,927.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,763,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762,653 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,384,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,761,000 after purchasing an additional 287,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,928,000.

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $15.17 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $15.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.24.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

