Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 3,500 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magnite were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGNI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at $1,330,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Magnite by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Magnite by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,944 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Magnite during the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in Magnite during the first quarter worth $374,000. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MGNI shares. Truist raised shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnite has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

In other Magnite news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 26,235 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $681,585.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 338,696 shares in the company, valued at $8,799,322.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 5,308 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $137,901.84. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 269,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,002,233.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 274,226 shares of company stock valued at $7,556,065 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $31.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 313.83 and a beta of 2.38. Magnite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $64.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.00.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Magnite had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 5.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

