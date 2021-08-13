Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 16,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 23.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers grew its position in Truist Financial by 4.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 4,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 5.0% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TFC stock opened at $58.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $34.86 and a one year high of $62.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.