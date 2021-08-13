Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $723,000 Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $10,427,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 210.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $1,030,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $414.20 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $291.18 and a one year high of $417.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $400.59.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

