Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $366,000 Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 283.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.10.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $90.20 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $58.04 and a twelve month high of $91.82. The company has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.57.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

