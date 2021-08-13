Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 21,465 Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OGN. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Family Capital Trust Co purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

NYSE:OGN opened at $33.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.06. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 20th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion.

A number of research analysts have commented on OGN shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.57.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

