Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

UTZ traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.96. 26,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,484. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.72. Utz Brands has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $30.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. decreased their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.79.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

