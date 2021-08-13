Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Sets New 1-Year High at $195.13

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $195.13 and last traded at $194.97, with a volume of 118920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.12.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on UPST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Upstart from $152.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upstart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.10.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.41.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 48.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
