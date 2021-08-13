Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Sets New 1-Year High at $195.13

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $195.13 and last traded at $194.97, with a volume of 118920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.12.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UPST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Upstart from $152.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upstart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.10.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.41.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.75 million. The firm’s revenue was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 48.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

