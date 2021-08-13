UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share

UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for UpHealth in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for UpHealth’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of UpHealth in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on UpHealth in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut UpHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

UPH opened at $5.05 on Thursday. UpHealth has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $12.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of UpHealth in the second quarter worth approximately $532,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UpHealth in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in UpHealth in the 2nd quarter worth $606,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in UpHealth during the second quarter valued at $11,973,000. Institutional investors own 43.26% of the company’s stock.

About UpHealth

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

