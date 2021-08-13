Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV) Short Interest Update

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a growth of 444.8% from the July 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,021,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS UNRV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.30. 548,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,827,058. Unrivaled Brands has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
About Unrivaled Brands
