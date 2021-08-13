Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV) Short Interest Update

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a growth of 444.8% from the July 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,021,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS UNRV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.30. 548,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,827,058. Unrivaled Brands has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About Unrivaled Brands

Terra Tech Corp. cultivates, produces, and retails medical and adult use cannabis products. The company also operates medical marijuana retail and adult use dispensaries, cultivation, and production facilities in California and Nevada under the BlÃ¼m name in California and Nevada. Terra Tech Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Santa Ana, California.

