UnlimitedIP (UIP) One Day Trading Volume Hits $5.20 Million

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 13th. One UnlimitedIP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UnlimitedIP has a market capitalization of $10.82 million and $5.20 million worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded 42.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UnlimitedIP alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00057807 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00015428 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $417.69 or 0.00900824 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00114210 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.36 or 0.00153905 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Profile

UnlimitedIP is a coin. It was first traded on December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,334,112,918 coins. The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io . UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

UnlimitedIP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UnlimitedIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UnlimitedIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.