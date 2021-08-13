Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Sold by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,100 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 15,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 14.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Shares of Uniti Group stock opened at $13.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.90. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $13.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.15.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.19). On average, equities analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNIT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Uniti Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

Further Reading: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.