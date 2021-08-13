United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Insider Steven L. Mogford Acquires 17 Shares of Stock

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) insider Steven L. Mogford purchased 17 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,070 ($13.98) per share, with a total value of £181.90 ($237.65).

Shares of LON UU opened at GBX 1,077 ($14.07) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £7.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24. United Utilities Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 800.40 ($10.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,087.50 ($14.21). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,031.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a dividend of GBX 28.83 ($0.38) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $14.41. This represents a yield of 2.88%. United Utilities Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.86%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of United Utilities Group to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 980 ($12.80) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.