United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $149.00. United States Lime & Minerals shares last traded at $149.00, with a volume of 2,918 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $870.30 million, a P/E ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

In other news, Director Edward A. Odishaw sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 800 shares in the company, valued at $112,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in United States Lime & Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in United States Lime & Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 61.9% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 12,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 26.2% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile (NASDAQ:USLM)

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. It operates through the Lime and Limestone Operations and Natural Gas Interests segments. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment supplies the construction, environmental, industrial, metals, roof shingle, oil and gas services, and agriculture industries.

