United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Hits New 1-Year High at $356.01

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $356.01 and last traded at $355.73, with a volume of 29138 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $340.54.

URI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.69.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $318.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.03.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 4.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 118.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in United Rentals by 46.5% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 1,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in United Rentals by 73.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 32.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile (NYSE:URI)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

