United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS stock opened at $193.64 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.63 and a one year high of $219.59. The firm has a market cap of $168.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

