Uniswap (UNI) Hits Market Capitalization of $17.26 Billion

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 13th. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion and approximately $525.95 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap coin can now be purchased for approximately $29.38 or 0.00063180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 10.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000686 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000067 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 39.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Uniswap Coin Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 587,419,116 coins. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap . Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog . Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

