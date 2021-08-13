Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Price Target Increased to C$20.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Uni-Select’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

UNS has been the subject of several other research reports. Laurentian raised their price objective on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Uni-Select from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Uni-Select from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$19.14.

Shares of UNS stock opened at C$18.22 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.36. Uni-Select has a 52 week low of C$5.21 and a 52 week high of C$18.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$772.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.86, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$468.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$470.69 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Uni-Select will post 0.7947487 EPS for the current year.

Uni-Select Company Profile

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

