Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) PT Raised to C$20.00

Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on UNIEF. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of UNIEF opened at $13.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.32. Uni-Select has a 1 year low of $4.59 and a 1 year high of $13.00.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

