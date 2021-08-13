Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.500-$0.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Under Armour also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.130-$0.150 EPS.
Shares of Under Armour stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $25.44. 29,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,576,619. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Under Armour
Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.
