Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.500-$0.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Under Armour also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.130-$0.150 EPS.

Shares of Under Armour stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $25.44. 29,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,576,619. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UAA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Pivotal Research restated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Under Armour from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Under Armour from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Under Armour currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.32.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.