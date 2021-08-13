UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,833 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in UMB Financial by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 16,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 56,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

In other news, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $252,322.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,436.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total transaction of $230,043.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,387 shares of company stock valued at $892,269 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UMBF. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.75.

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $93.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.07. UMB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $45.87 and a 52-week high of $99.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.05. UMB Financial had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $332.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.92%.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.