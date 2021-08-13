UGAS Price Reaches $0.0184 on Major Exchanges (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Over the last seven days, UGAS has traded up 23.2% against the U.S. dollar. One UGAS coin can now be purchased for about $0.0184 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. UGAS has a total market capitalization of $3.16 million and $329,969.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00056430 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003010 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00015209 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.84 or 0.00882428 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.68 or 0.00111323 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002020 BTC.

About UGAS

UGAS (UGAS) is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

Buying and Selling UGAS

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

