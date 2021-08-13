UBS Group Reiterates “€300.00” Price Target for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VOW3. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Independent Research set a €272.00 ($320.00) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €245.00 ($288.24) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €258.63 ($304.26).

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at €208.60 ($245.41) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €214.78. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a fifty-two week high of €252.20 ($296.71).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

