U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $406.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) to report sales of $406.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Concrete’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $404.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $407.80 million. U.S. Concrete posted sales of $374.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Concrete will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for U.S. Concrete.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on USCR shares. CJS Securities lowered shares of U.S. Concrete from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Concrete from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of USCR stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $73.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.03. U.S. Concrete has a fifty-two week low of $25.12 and a fifty-two week high of $78.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 51.06 and a beta of 1.36.

In other news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $36,953.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.85, for a total transaction of $36,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $142,823. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USCR. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in U.S. Concrete in the second quarter valued at about $56,364,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Concrete in the second quarter valued at about $28,561,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Concrete in the first quarter valued at about $26,286,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Concrete in the second quarter valued at about $22,490,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Concrete in the second quarter valued at about $21,639,000. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc engages in the production of ready-mixed concrete. It operates through Ready-mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products segments. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment focuses on the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to the job sites of customers. The Aggregate Products segment produces crushed stone, sand and gravel from aggregates facilities located in New Jersey and Texas, Oklahoma, United States, Virgin Islands, and British Columbia, Canada.

