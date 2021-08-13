Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Acquired by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 775 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TWLO. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Twilio by 645.5% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 4,500.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $394.98 target price (up from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.96.

In other news, COO George Hu sold 4,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.60, for a total value of $1,339,221.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.21, for a total value of $17,780,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,961 shares of company stock valued at $66,944,491. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $368.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $372.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.24 billion, a PE ratio of -82.39 and a beta of 1.43. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.23 and a 1 year high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a current ratio of 10.93.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

