Tuttle Tactical Management Takes $1.35 Million Position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN)

Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 170,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $987,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II by 656.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 756,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after buying an additional 656,663 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at $978,000. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at $6,755,000. 8.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DCRN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.87. 123,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,306. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.87. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.10.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

