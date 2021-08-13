Tuttle Tactical Management Sells 19,375 Shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB)

Tuttle Tactical Management trimmed its stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,375 shares during the quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management owned 0.43% of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 15.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 929,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,190,000 after acquiring an additional 127,701 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 241.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 341,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 241,070 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $2,727,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 49.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 207,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 68,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $1,679,000. 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OACB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.82. 25,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,094. Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $11.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

