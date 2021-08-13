Tuttle Tactical Management Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC)

Tuttle Tactical Management cut its stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,320 shares during the quarter. E.Merge Technology Acquisition accounts for about 1.0% of Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 60.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 32,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 12,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ETAC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.76. The stock had a trading volume of 51,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,807. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

