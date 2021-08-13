Tuttle Tactical Management Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ)

Tuttle Tactical Management increased its stake in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,272 shares during the quarter. SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III makes up about 0.8% of Tuttle Tactical Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Tuttle Tactical Management owned about 0.31% of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

SPAQ stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.85. 110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,842. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.80. SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

About SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III

Spartan Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

