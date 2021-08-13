Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tupperware Brands is the leading global marketer of innovative, premium products across multiple brands utilizing a social selling method through an independent sales. Product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller Cosmetics, NaturCare, Nutrimetics, and Nuvo brands. Tupperware Brands’ growth comes from its worldwide sales force, and they have made an unwavering commitment to Enlighten, Educate and Empower women and their families across the globe. “

TUP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upgraded Tupperware Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. upgraded Tupperware Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Tupperware Brands from $38.00 to $41.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.30.

Shares of Tupperware Brands stock opened at $25.30 on Tuesday. Tupperware Brands has a twelve month low of $13.23 and a twelve month high of $38.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 2.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.45.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.38. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $464.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tupperware Brands declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 21st that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 98.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 2,006.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 7.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

