TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.350-$4.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.25 billion-$2.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.21 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TTEC. Zacks Investment Research lowered TTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.33.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $105.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.24. TTEC has a 12-month low of $51.29 and a 12-month high of $113.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41. TTEC had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 7.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TTEC will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TTEC news, Director Robert N. Frerichs sold 3,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $355,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,940,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert N. Frerichs sold 5,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $649,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,948 shares of company stock valued at $3,294,429 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

