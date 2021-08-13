TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 296 ($3.87).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TT Electronics from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of TT Electronics from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

TT Electronics stock traded up GBX 4.41 ($0.06) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 285.91 ($3.74). 999,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,975. TT Electronics has a fifty-two week low of GBX 165.50 ($2.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 293 ($3.83). The company has a market cap of £500.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.34, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 260.79.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

TT Electronics Company Profile

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components. The Power and Connectivity division designs and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices, which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data.

