TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) vs. Aceto (OTCMKTS:ACETQ) Financial Analysis

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) and Aceto (OTCMKTS:ACETQ) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares TRxADE HEALTH and Aceto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TRxADE HEALTH -40.70% -49.90% -43.72% Aceto N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for TRxADE HEALTH and Aceto, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TRxADE HEALTH 0 0 3 0 3.00 Aceto 0 0 0 0 N/A

TRxADE HEALTH presently has a consensus target price of $11.33, indicating a potential upside of 131.29%. Given TRxADE HEALTH’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe TRxADE HEALTH is more favorable than Aceto.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.6% of TRxADE HEALTH shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.3% of TRxADE HEALTH shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Aceto shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TRxADE HEALTH and Aceto’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TRxADE HEALTH $17.12 million 2.34 -$2.54 million N/A N/A Aceto N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Aceto has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TRxADE HEALTH.

Summary

TRxADE HEALTH beats Aceto on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TRxADE HEALTH

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. provides an online platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focuses on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The firm operates web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories and services. It also provides state-licensed pharmacies and buying groups in the United States with pharmaceuticals approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration; and acts as technology consultant provider that supports their programming needs and provides research on pharmaceutical pricing and shortages in acute care and retail settings. The company was founded on July 15, 2005 and is headquartered in Land O’ Lakes, FL.

About Aceto

Aceto Corporation markets, sells and distributes finished dosage form generics, nutraceutical products, pharmaceutical intermediates and active ingredients, agricultural protection products and specialty chemicals. The company’s operating segment consists of Human Health, Pharmaceutical Ingredients and Performance Chemicals. Human Health segment supplies raw materials used in the production of nutritional and packaged dietary supplements. It markets and distributes its generic prescription and over the counter pharmaceutical products. Pharmaceutical Ingredients segment offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates. Performance Chemicals segment provides specialty chemicals. It serves chemical, agricultural, human health and pharmaceutical industries. The company operates primarily in United States, Europe, and Asia. Aceto Corporation and is headquartered in Port Washington, New York.

