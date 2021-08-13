Truist Securiti Weighs in on Booking Holdings Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Booking in a research note issued on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Khan now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $73.56 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $74.14.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. Booking’s revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($10.81) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,487.24.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,193.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.23, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.25. Booking has a 12-month low of $1,589.00 and a 12-month high of $2,516.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,217.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Booking by 100.6% during the first quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

