Truist Securiti Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Redfin in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 8th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Khan now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Redfin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.85.

Shares of RDFN stock opened at $56.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.77. Redfin has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $98.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -1,403.75 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.53.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Redfin had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 1.37%.

In related news, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 3,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $181,655.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,445.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Selina Tobaccowala sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,018,490.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,183 shares of company stock worth $5,121,404. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDFN. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 211.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 62.5% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 58.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

