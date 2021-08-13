Truist Downgrades Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) to Hold

Truist downgraded shares of Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $14.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $13.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Interior Concepts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.75.

SIC stock opened at $14.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $363.15 million, a PE ratio of -45.87 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Select Interior Concepts has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $14.31.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $2.00. Select Interior Concepts had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Select Interior Concepts will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 10,040.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

