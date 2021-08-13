TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Takes $589,000 Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,182 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 35.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.22. 130,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,719,719. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.74 and a twelve month high of $66.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The stock has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.21.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1096.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LVS shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.27.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

