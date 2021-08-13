TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Has $923,000 Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 11.2% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 51.3% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 16,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 5,603 shares during the period. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 18.0% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 11,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at about $2,879,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 27.7% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 6,817 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYF traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.83. 53,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,050,859. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $23.66 and a one year high of $51.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.31.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 25th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.85%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.21.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

