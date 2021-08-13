TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Has $1.64 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,227 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up 1.1% of TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.04. The company had a trading volume of 29,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,412,504. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.48. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.44 and a one year high of $132.39. The firm has a market cap of $172.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.94, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,349 shares of company stock worth $6,762,321. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.48.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

