TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,595 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its position in salesforce.com by 3.3% during the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 8,807 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 10.8% during the second quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 30.4% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 306,865 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $74,958,000 after purchasing an additional 71,467 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 24.2% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,174 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.3% during the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,402 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.83.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,299,171. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $6,340,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 539,281 shares of company stock worth $131,273,632. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRM traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $250.94. 154,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,397,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $192.52 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.62. The company has a market capitalization of $232.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.96, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

