TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Acquires 679 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 26.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 32.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,251,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,433,000 after buying an additional 304,690 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,317,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 61.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 635,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,988,000 after purchasing an additional 241,741 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Constellation Brands by 299.7% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 296,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,594,000 after purchasing an additional 222,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 507.1% during the first quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 263,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,980,000 after purchasing an additional 219,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded up $2.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $214.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $227.06. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.63 and a 52 week high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.33%.

In related news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total value of $2,897,286.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,875,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on STZ shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.41.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Story: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.