TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Acquires 21,614 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 37.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,614 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 4.5% of TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSV. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 21,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 166,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,663,000 after buying an additional 18,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 70,034.2% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 102,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,416,000 after buying an additional 102,250 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.16. The stock had a trading volume of 6,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,896,213. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.99 and a 1 year high of $83.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.24.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

