Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trinseo S.A. is a global materials company and manufacturer of plastics, latex and rubber. The Company’s technology is used by customers in industries such as home appliances, automotive, building & construction, carpet, consumer electronics, consumer goods, electrical & lighting, medical, packaging, paper & paperboard, rubber goods and tires. Its major products include styrene-butadiene latex, styrene-acrylate latex, solution styrene-butadiene rubber, lithium polybutadiene rubber, emulsion styrene-butadiene rubber, nickel polybutadiene rubber, polystyrene, expandable polystyrene, acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene, styrene-acrylonitrile, ignition resistant polystyrene, polycarbonate resins, compounds and blends, and polypropylene compounds. Trinseo S.A. is based in Berwyn, Pennsylvania. “

Get Trinseo alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TSE. lifted their target price on shares of Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities raised shares of Trinseo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Trinseo in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Trinseo from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Trinseo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Trinseo has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.78.

Shares of Trinseo stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $51.40. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,024. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Trinseo has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $76.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.59.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Trinseo had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 3.53%. Trinseo’s revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.95) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Trinseo will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is currently 15.61%.

In related news, Director Klynne Johnson sold 2,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $172,385.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at $589,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Trinseo in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trinseo during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA engages in the manufacture and marketing of synthetic rubber, latex binders and plastics. It operates through the following segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstock’s, Americas Styrene’s, and Corporate. The Latex Binders segment produces styrene-butadiene latex and other latex polymers and binders, primarily for coated paper and packaging board, carpet and artificial turf backings.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trinseo (TSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.