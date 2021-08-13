Trinity Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Trinity Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 1.0% of Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $37.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,468. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.19. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

